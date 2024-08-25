JB Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JB Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 358,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,935,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.47. The company had a trading volume of 270,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

