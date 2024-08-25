JB Capital LLC Sells 422 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

JB Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.37. 790,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,014. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

