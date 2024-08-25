Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $14.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,211.53 or 1.00036877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012234 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00107051 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.