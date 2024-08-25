John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.10 and last traded at $94.81. 26,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 58,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.66.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

