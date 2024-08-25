Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,093,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,449. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

