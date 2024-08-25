Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

JNJ stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The firm has a market cap of $390.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average is $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

