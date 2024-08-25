JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $438.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $435.00 to $438.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CI. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.86.

Shares of CI stock opened at $353.99 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.09 and a 200-day moving average of $341.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 510,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

