JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $174.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of ASND opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 257.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after buying an additional 120,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

