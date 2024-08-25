Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stake Lessened by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks
In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,779 shares of company stock worth $4,339,795. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Juniper Networks Stock Performance
JNPR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,234. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
