Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $147.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.