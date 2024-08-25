Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $679,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $132.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.