Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after buying an additional 353,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.54. The stock had a trading volume of 461,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,082. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

