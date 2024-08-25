Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading 0.7% Higher

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.70). 243,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,202,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.68).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

