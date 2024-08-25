Kaspa Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.19 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Kaspa has a market cap of $4.19 billion and $98.07 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00247939 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,532,525,835 coins and its circulating supply is 24,532,526,020 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,529,525,144.98593. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17156058 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $99,277,997.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.