KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,327 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 522,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,403. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

