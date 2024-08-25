Keb Asset Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Keb Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. 163,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

