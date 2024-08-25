Keb Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Keb Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 11.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $32,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,783,000 after acquiring an additional 219,728 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,200,000 after purchasing an additional 698,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. 383,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,646. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

