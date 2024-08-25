Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,689,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76,001 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

