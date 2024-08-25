LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $30.23 Million

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $30.23 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LandWolf (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00247494 BTC.

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL)’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,861,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,861,401 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,861,413.648108. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00310982 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,723,245.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LandWolf (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LandWolf (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.