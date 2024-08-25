Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,198. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,956,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,346,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 394,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

