Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 152,282 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.58. The stock had a trading volume of 168,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,896. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $125.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.