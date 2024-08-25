Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $586,000 Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172,413 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after buying an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,030,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 170,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FSCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 744,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

