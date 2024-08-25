Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,391 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,210,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,086. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

