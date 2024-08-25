Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULST. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,753,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,960,000 after buying an additional 194,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,462 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 664,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 81.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 256,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 336,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. 65,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,871. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

