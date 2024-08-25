Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $3.62 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $51.53 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,837,341 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,811,559.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00383951 USD and is down -9.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
