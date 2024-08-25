Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Littelfuse by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Littelfuse by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $273.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

