Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

