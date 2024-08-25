Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,852. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

