Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in H. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $148.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

