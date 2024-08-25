Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GME opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.63 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

Insider Activity at GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GME

About GameStop

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.