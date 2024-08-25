Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 906,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $25,554,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 252,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

