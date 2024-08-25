Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.80.

NYSE:PEN opened at $210.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $302.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

