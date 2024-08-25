Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after purchasing an additional 83,416 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 747,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,534,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,573,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Down 0.9 %

Repligen stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average of $163.15.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.57.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

