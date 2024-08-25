Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Lear by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lear by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $116.78 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $147.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

