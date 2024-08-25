Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $3,668,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $135.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.