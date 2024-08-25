Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $132.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.85. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

