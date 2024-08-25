Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.700-11.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.7 billion-$83.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.2 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,434. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

