LRI Investments LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 27,272.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 111.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Fortive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

