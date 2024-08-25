LRI Investments LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 587.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.