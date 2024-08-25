LRI Investments LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18,461.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 117.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average is $121.53.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.