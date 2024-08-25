LRI Investments LLC Purchases 6,353 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18,685.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,920 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 153.4% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

