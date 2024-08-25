Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.
Lundin Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50.
Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Energy AB (publ)
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.