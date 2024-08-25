Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Stock Price Up 2%

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 7,515 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.93.
Main International ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $121.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.
Main International ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.
About Main International ETF
The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.
