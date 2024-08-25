ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $82.40 Average PT from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ManpowerGroup

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.