Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Shares Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 777.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Maple Leaf Green World Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79.
About Maple Leaf Green World
Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Green World
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Green World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Green World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.