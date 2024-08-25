Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MLM. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $624.18.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.7 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
