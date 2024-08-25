Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.0% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $107,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $466.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,403. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,733,175 shares of company stock worth $782,773,546. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

