Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mattel by 71.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Mattel by 14,185.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

