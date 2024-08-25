McAdam LLC Acquires 106 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22,145.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,287 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $119.47 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

