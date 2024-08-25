McAdam LLC Buys Shares of 8,495 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS:PMAY opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $572.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

